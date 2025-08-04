Project Dynamo: Rescuing the Stranded in Wars and Natural Disasters

When a war or a natural disaster strikes, help can’t come fast enough, if it comes at all. Too often, those stuck in danger quickly learn they’re on their own. For some Americans abroad, salvation doesn’t arrive in a government vehicle, but in the form of a small band of veterans who know how to get the job done without waiting for permission.

That was the reality during the recent 12-day war between Israel and Iran, when airspace closures left tens of thousands of tourists stranded. Enter Project Dynamo, a nonprofit run mostly by former military personnel, dedicated to helping people wherever they are, even in the riskiest situations.

In Project Dynamo Steps In ‘Where Government Help Would Take an Act of God and Congress’, Addie J. Davis of The Media Line reports on how the group’s “Blue Chariot” mission evacuated nearly 300 people from Israel and assisted more than 1,500 others, pulling off 22 cross-border trips into Jordan and Egypt.

Project Dynamo’s work stretches far beyond the Middle East. Born in the chaos of the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan, they’ve saved lives in Ukraine, Haiti, and even hurricane-battered Florida—sometimes rescuing animals, newborns, and people who’ve been told no one could reach them.