Funeral Begins for Murdered Israeli Brothers After Night of Rioting in West Bank Town

The funeral procession began on Monday afternoon for the two Jewish brothers killed while driving on the highway past the Palestinian town of Huwara in the northern West Bank on Sunday morning. Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, 21 and 19, will be buried at Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem. The gunman or gunmen remain at large despite a massive man-hunt.

Israelis rampaged in and around Huwara on Sunday evening, hours after a Palestinian gunman shot the brothers. The rioters set fire to Palestinian homes and vehicles after arriving from areas throughout the West Bank to protest. At the same time, mosques in the town called on residents to confront settlers, and Palestinian movements including Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah called for clashes with settlers throughout the West Bank.

During the rioting in and near Huwara, a Palestinian was shot and killed, and nearly 100 injured, according to reports. Also on Sunday night, Palestinians torched Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, a pilgrimage site for Jews.

The riots came hours after Israeli and Palestinian officials meeting in Aqaba to discuss de-escalating tension and violence in the West Bank agreed in a concluding statement to work closely to prevent “further violence” and “reaffirmed the necessity of committing to de-escalation on the ground.” A statement issued by Jordan said that Israel pledged not to legalize any more outposts for six months or to approve any new construction in existing settlements for four months, which was later denied by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

In a statement sending condolences to the family of Hillel Menachem Yaniv and Yagel Ya’acov Yaniv, Netanyahu called on Israeli citizens to show restraint and let Israel’s security forces do their work.

“I ask – even when the blood is boiling – not to take the law into one’s hands. I ask that the IDF and the security forces be allowed to carry out their work. I remind you that in recent weeks, they have targeted dozens of terrorists and thwarted dozens of attacks. Let the IDF complete its pursuit and do not take the law into your hands; together we will defeat terrorism,” Netanyahu said.

“We have suffered a huge slap in the face from God. We are trying to find the good things and the grace that we were prepared, that we had a family Shabbat, that we had good conversations with the boys yesterday, that we took family photos. God sends us graces. Even with this painful blow, He sends us graces,” the brothers’ mother said in a statement. “We have a huge hole in our heart; nothing will ever fill this hole – not construction, not protests, nothing.” The funeral is scheduled for Monday in Jerusalem.