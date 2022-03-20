The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Funeral in Central Israel of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky Attended by Hundreds of Thousands of Mourners
Haredi Orthodox Jewish men and children gather outside the home of late Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, ahead of his funeral in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak, on March 20, 2022. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Chaim Kanievsky
funeral
Bnei Brak

Funeral in Central Israel of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky Attended by Hundreds of Thousands of Mourners

Marcy Oster
03/20/2022

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis converged on the central Israel city of Bnei Brak on Sunday for the funeral of haredi Orthodox leader Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, who died on Friday at the age of 94. One million mourners were expected in the city, and most roads and highways leading in to central Israel and in particular Bnei Brak were closed from very early on Sunday morning. Extra trains were pressed into service to carry mourners to the area. Some 3,000 Israel Police officers were deployed to maintain order, amid concerns of a deadly crush similar to the 2021 incident in Meron in northern Israel on Lag B’Omer that killed 45 and injured 150. At least one police officer and 46 mourners were injured in the mass crowding, according to reports, which put the actual number of mourners in Bnei Brak at between 500,000 and 750,000. Following the eulogies in front of Kanievsky’s home, a police van carrying the rabbi’s body made its way to the cemetery, moving very slowly as it was mobbed by mourners blocking it as they tried to touch the vehicle. Thousands of people broke into the cemetery during the burial, which had been set to be attended by family and some public figures. This led police to use force to prevent more breaches. Police said that they would not allow mourners to visit the cemetery at the end of the funeral in order to prevent more injuries.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.