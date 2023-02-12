Funerals Held for Victims, Terrorist’s Home Sealed, Following Deadly Jerusalem Attack

The family home of a terrorist who plowed his car into a group of people in Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood on Friday, killing three people, was sealed by police in the early hours of Sunday. The attacker, East Jerusalem resident Hussein Qaraqa, was shot dead at the scene of the attack.

According to eyewitnesses of Friday’s attack, Qaraqa accelerated his car into a group of Israelis who were waiting at a bus stop.

Qaraqa’s Facebook page included posts that hailed attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians and glorified attackers.

A senior Israeli official stated that it was believed Qaraqa was mentally ill and had been released from a psychiatric hospital in northern Israel just days prior to the attack.

Funerals were held over the weekend for the victims, including 6-year-old Yaakov Yisrael Paley on Friday, and his brother, 8-year-old Asher Menahem Paley, and 20-year-old Alter Shlomo Lederman, on Saturday night.

The Paleys’ father, who was also wounded in the attack, remains in moderate condition, while a third brother was lightly hurt.