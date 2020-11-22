Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

G-20 Members Pledge ‘Fair’ Vaccination Distribution
Mideast Daily News
G-20
coronavirus
Vaccination

G-20 Members Pledge ‘Fair’ Vaccination Distribution

Uri Cohen
11/22/2020

The annual G-20 summit concludes on Sunday, with the countries representing the largest economies in the world set to agree on a series of pacts and initiatives regarding the rapid and fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines to the entire world’s population. Leaders of the 19 wealthiest nations and the European Union will together try to reach a goal of $4.5 billion needed to facilitate a global vaccination program. “We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members’ commitments to incentivize innovation,” read a draft document the statesmen are expected to sign Sunday, Reuters reported. “We recognize the role of extensive immunization as a global public good,” the resolution said. The economic fallout of the pandemic also was addressed at the virtual summit this year hosted by Saudi Arabia, as the G-20 decided to extend the debt freeze for some of the poorest countries in the world till late 2021 and agreed to continue discussion for further debt relief beyond that.

