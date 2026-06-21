Gainesville Man Indicted for Allegedly Plotting Mass Shooting at Pro-Israel Group

A 27-year-old Gainesville, Florida, man was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in South Florida on hate crime and firearms charges after prosecutors said he tried to carry out a mass shooting targeting Jewish employees at a pro-Israel organization in Plantation.

Forrest Kendall Pemberton allegedly armed himself with an AR-15-style rifle fitted with a silencer and traveled to the organization’s office on Dec. 23, 2024. The Justice Department said the intended victims were targeted because they were Jewish. The organization was not named in the indictment, but local and Israeli media identified it as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the major US pro-Israel lobbying group.

The indictment charges Pemberton with attempted hate crime, using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a short-barreled rifle. If convicted, he could face life in prison on the hate crime count, up to 30 years in prison on the firearm charge, and up to five years on the possession count.

The case began when Pemberton’s family contacted authorities after finding what investigators described as a goodbye letter and discovering that several weapons and a laptop were missing. Prosecutors said his online searches included federal government offices and the Plantation address of a pro-Israel organization. Investigators later tracked him through hotel stays and bank withdrawals before law enforcement stopped him in a rideshare vehicle and recovered firearms and ammunition.

The charges land at a time of heightened concern over antisemitic threats in the US, especially since the Hamas-led attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, and the war that followed in Gaza. Federal authorities have repeatedly warned that Jewish institutions, synagogues, advocacy groups, and public events remain potential targets for extremists and lone attackers.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Jacksonville Field Office is leading the investigation, with assistance from FBI Miami, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Miami Field Office, and police in Gainesville and Tallahassee.