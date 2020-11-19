Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Gantz to Open Probe Into Submarine Affair
Mideast Daily News
submarines
Corruption
Benny Gantz
Binyamin Netanyahu

Gantz to Open Probe Into Submarine Affair

Uri Cohen
11/19/2020

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz soon will be announcing the formation of a special investigative committee to look into the allegedly corrupt dealings between the Israeli Navy and the German shipyard Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported Wednesday. The launching of a Defense Ministry inquiry into the delicate affair, which already has seen the indictment of several high-ranking military and governmental officials, is sure to further rock the already strained relationship between Gantz and his government coalition partner Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who now for the first time could be subpoenaed and interrogated on the matter. Gantz’s pending announcement is widely seen as a means of leveraging Netanyahu into keeping his word and ensuring that Gantz will enter the Prime Minister’s Office at the agreed-upon date. According to the already served indictments, military personnel, security advisers, middlemen and Netanyahu’s senior aides either paid or received massive bribes in a plot to purchase unnecessary submarines and other vessels from the German shipyard. While Netanyahu was not named as a suspect in the case, many in the military and the Defense Ministry believe it would have been impossible for the prime minister to be unaware of the matter.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.