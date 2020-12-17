This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Gantz Welcomes Palestinians to Peace Table 
Mideast Daily News
Benny Gantz
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Peace Process
Jerusalem

Gantz Welcomes Palestinians to Peace Table 

Uri Cohen
12/17/2020

Israel’s Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz gave his first interview to an Arab media outlet on Thursday, speaking to the Saudi daily Asharq Al-Awsat about the latest regional normalization accords, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and inside-Israeli politics. Gantz insisted that the Palestinian people should be part of the “historical peace process” taking place in the Middle East, and said he believes they deserve a “sovereign entity” with its own capital. The former military commander in chief boasted it was his party that opposed and effectively took Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s idea of annexing 70% of the West Bank off the table, but added that Israel could not return to the pre-1967 war borders, and that Jerusalem “will have to remain undivided – though with room for a Palestinian capital within.” In recent months, Ramallah has condemned the agreements signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, calling them a “betrayal” of the Palestinian people and their fight for independence.

