Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Gaza Aid Group Defended by US, Criticized by UN
Palestinians gather at an aid distribution point set up by the privately-run Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on June 25, 2025. (EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

Gaza Aid Group Defended by US, Criticized by UN

Steven Ganot
07/02/2025

A controversial US-backed aid initiative in Gaza is drawing fierce debate over its methods and implications for civilian safety. In her detailed report, Giorgia Valente explores the operations of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a private, US-funded group that coordinates closely with the Israeli military and operates outside the United Nations’ traditional humanitarian framework.

Launched in early 2024, the GHF runs several aid distribution hubs in southern and central Gaza, aiming to bypass political gridlock and deliver food directly to civilians. But critics—including UN agencies and Israeli rights group Gisha—argue that the foundation’s reliance on military coordination compromises neutrality and exposes civilians to danger. Human-rights advocates accuse the GHF of concentrating aid in militarized zones, forcing desperate civilians into hazardous conditions. Gisha spokesperson Shai Grunberg told The Media Line the system has become a “death trap,” leading to hundreds of deaths and injuries.

Eyewitness reports and media investigations suggest Israeli soldiers have at times used live fire near the aid sites. Israel denies deliberate targeting of civilians and says all such incidents are under review. Meanwhile, GHF and its defenders, including retired British Colonel Richard Kemp, say the foundation fills a crucial gap left by traditional humanitarian actors and blame Hamas for disrupting other aid efforts.

The disagreement reflects broader tensions between old and new models of emergency relief, raising difficult questions about how aid can be delivered in wartime. As Valente’s reporting shows, civilians remain caught in the middle of competing systems—one grounded in international law, the other driven by realpolitik and urgency.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

To understand the full complexity of this evolving humanitarian crisis, read Giorgia Valente’s full article at The Media Line.

 

Mideast Daily News
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
Israel Defense Forces
Richard Kemp
Shai Grunberg
United Nations
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods