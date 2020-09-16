Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Gaza Border Flares Up During White House Ceremony
Smoke and flames are seen following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, September 16, 2020. (Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel-Gaza border
Abraham Accords
rocket attacks
Airstrikes
Benny Gantz

Gaza Border Flares Up During White House Ceremony

Uri Cohen
09/16/2020

The Israeli military conducted a series of limited airstrikes Wednesday morning in response to the 13 rockets launched overnight by the Hamas terror organization onto Israeli villages near the Gaza Strip border. According to the Israel Defense Force’s spokesperson, rocket-manufacturing facilities, training bases and underground infrastructure belonging to Hamas were targeted in the strike. No injuries were reported on either side of the fence. The latest round began Tuesday night when the Palestinian group controlling the Gaza Strip fired two rockets at Israeli towns precisely as the United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister was giving his speech on the White House steps at the Abraham Accords signing ceremony in Washington. The attack injured one man, who was in serious but stable condition as of Wednesday morning, and several others who were treated for minor wounds. Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, filling in for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, said Tuesday that “on this historic night of peace, our enemies remind us we must remain strong and vigilant, always prepared to defend Israelis anytime, anywhere.”

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.