Gaza Border Flares Up During White House Ceremony

The Israeli military conducted a series of limited airstrikes Wednesday morning in response to the 13 rockets launched overnight by the Hamas terror organization onto Israeli villages near the Gaza Strip border. According to the Israel Defense Force’s spokesperson, rocket-manufacturing facilities, training bases and underground infrastructure belonging to Hamas were targeted in the strike. No injuries were reported on either side of the fence. The latest round began Tuesday night when the Palestinian group controlling the Gaza Strip fired two rockets at Israeli towns precisely as the United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister was giving his speech on the White House steps at the Abraham Accords signing ceremony in Washington. The attack injured one man, who was in serious but stable condition as of Wednesday morning, and several others who were treated for minor wounds. Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, filling in for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, said Tuesday that “on this historic night of peace, our enemies remind us we must remain strong and vigilant, always prepared to defend Israelis anytime, anywhere.”