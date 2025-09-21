Gaza City Push Sends Families on the Move as Israel Opens Evacuation Corridors

Israel has pushed deeper into Gaza City, ordering evacuations and opening corridors in a drive to dismantle Hamas’s command network, free hostages, and force an end to a two-year war—moves captured on the ground by Ahmed Abd al-Salam for The Media Line. United Nations and aid tallies indicate nearly 400,000 people have fled since August; roughly 190,000 reached the south, while many remain stuck in central and western neighborhoods as communications sputter and shortages of water, fuel, food, and shelter worsen. Military briefings frame this phase as block-by-block urban combat, with forces striking command posts, sealing tunnel access points, and directing civilians along pre-announced routes. The operation follows earlier raids and a take-and-hold approach meant to pressure Hamas while searching for the captives seized on October 7, 2023.

Relief organizations warn that each new evacuation order funnels more people into the already stretched south and central Strip, where rents have spiked, buildings are unsafe, and disease risks grow inside improvised camps. Repeated displacement is draining savings as families pay steep transport and fuel costs only to move again when the front shifts. Israeli officials argue that breaking Hamas’s grip on Gaza City is essential to any hostage deal and any political or military endgame. The stakes are stark: commanders say the city is the last terrain where Hamas can tax, coerce, and coordinate; civilians face an uncertain journey toward crowded shelters with no guarantee of a roof at the end.

For vivid scenes and the voices shaping this turning point, read the full article by Ahmed Abd al-Salam and watch the video report—and consider the difficult choices facing those now on the move as the fight presses toward Gaza City’s core.