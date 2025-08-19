Gaza Gift Splits Opinion: Critics Warn, Supporters Hope

The $1 million donation by the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York (UJA-Fed NY) to IsraAID for humanitarian relief in Gaza has sparked a fierce debate, with two voices offering sharply different views in The Media Line.

Romy Leibler, a former Australian Jewish communal leader now in Jerusalem, argues that the gift is a dangerous misstep. He contends that by framing the donation as a matter of Jews maintaining their “moral compass,” the federation implies Israel bears guilt for Gaza’s suffering. For Leibler, the gesture amounts to virtue signaling that will embolden critics accusing Israel of war crimes, while offering little material help compared to the massive aid already pouring in from Arab and Western governments. He sees it as undermining Israel in the “eighth front” of public opinion and recalls painful memories—from Gazans celebrating 9/11 to October 7 atrocities—that make such donations politically and morally fraught.

Elias Zananiri, a veteran Palestinian journalist and longtime PLO adviser, sees the same act as a glimmer of hope. He points to Jewish organizations in the US and even inside Israel that have long contributed to Palestinians, joined protests against occupation, and backed coexistence initiatives. To him, these donations should not surprise anyone and ought to be recognized as genuine humanitarian gestures. Zananiri recalls a Palestinian acquaintance who, scarred by family losses in Gaza, doubted the sincerity of Jewish aid. Yet, he argues, sweeping generalizations are a mistake—no nation is wholly good or wholly evil—and Jewish groups that dedicate resources to easing Palestinian suffering deserve credit for helping nudge both sides toward peace.

The sharp contrast between Leibler and Zananiri’s perspectives reflects the clash between fears of weakening Israel’s position and calls to uphold a moral duty through aid. Readers can judge for themselves by engaging with the full pieces.