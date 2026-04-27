Gaza Holds First Municipal Vote in 22 Years

Palestinians voted Saturday in municipal elections in the West Bank and, for the first time in 22 years, in Gaza, where the ballot was limited to Deir al-Balah. In Waseem Abu Mahadi’s report for The Media Line, the vote looks small on paper—a city council race in one battered Gaza city—but politically, it lands like a flare in the dark.

Deir al-Balah was chosen because it was less damaged than Gaza City, Khan Yunis, or Rafah, and because it remains west of the Yellow Line, in the part of Gaza still administered by Hamas. That made the vote possible while giving the Palestinian Authority a rare chance to operate inside Hamas-held territory. No voting took place in the Israeli-controlled half of the Strip.

The stakes were larger than turnout. An entire generation of Gazans under 39 had never voted. Since Hamas seized Gaza in 2007, mayors and councils have been appointed, not elected. This time, Hamas did not run an official list, though its police secured polling sites, and residents and analysts viewed one slate as aligned with the movement.

The results gave the Fatah-backed “Deir al-Balah Renaissance” list six of 15 council seats. “Future of Deir al-Balah” won five, “Peace and Building” won two, and “Deir al-Balah Brings Us Together” won two. Turnout in Deir al-Balah was only 22.7%, far below the 56% recorded in the West Bank, a gap officials blamed partly on outdated voter rolls, deaths, displacement, and wartime conditions.

The vote was improvised in every sense. Ballot boxes were built from wood inside Gaza, papers were printed locally, and blue ink left from a polio vaccination drive marked voters’ fingers. The new council inherits a city of about 75,000 residents hosting hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians, with urgent needs for water, electricity, sewage services, waste removal, and shelter.

The election also revived the old Palestinian question: who speaks for Gaza? Hamas called the vote “an important step,” even as critics warned that voters could not speak freely under Hamas rule. Abu Mahadi’s full report gives the deeper picture: one local election, one devastated city, and a political system still fighting over legitimacy.