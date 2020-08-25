Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Daily News
Gaza
lockdown
coronavirus
COVID-19
Hamas
Israel

Gaza Under Total Lockdown After Initial Virus Outbreak

Uri Cohen
08/25/2020

The terror organization Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, announced on Tuesday that it was enacting an immediate and complete lockdown of the area after four Gaza residents were diagnosed as positive for the coronavirus. Residents of Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas on earth, will not be allowed to leave their homes, including for work or prayer, for at least 48 hours. Hamas’ leadership called for a global effort to “lift the Israeli blockade” over the region, and human rights groups warned of catastrophic consequences and a major humanitarian crisis in case of a pandemic outbreak. Meanwhile, a Qatari emissary is expected to reach Gaza on Tuesday in an effort to bring to a close the latest round of hostilities between Hamas and Israel. Over the past three weeks, Hamas launched hundreds of incendiary balloons and several rockets, torching agricultural lands and targeting villages in southern Israel. In response, Israeli fighter jets have conducted nightly airstrikes against military targets in Gaza.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.