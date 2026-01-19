Gaza’s 3-Tier Plan Takes Shape as Hamas Weapons Question Hangs Over Phase 2

Giorgia Valente reports that Palestinian and regional officials say a new National Committee for the Administration of Gaza was formally authorized Saturday in Cairo, positioned as part of Washington’s “phase two” ceasefire-and-reconstruction track. The committee is billed as a 15-member Palestinian technocratic body, chaired by Dr. Ali Sha’ath, meant to restore basic civilian services and manage early recovery.

Yet this is only the first layer in a three-tier architecture. An international Gaza Executive Board is being assembled to steer reconstruction and link it to security arrangements. Above that sits President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace,” chaired by the US president and pitched as a broader mechanism that could later expand beyond Gaza. Supporters say the structure creates momentum; critics say it blurs governance, reconstruction management, and security enforcement into one confusing stack.

Gershon Baskin said the committee reflects regional consensus-building and that Palestinian factions, including Hamas, agreed to it. He also said members were vetted by Israel, the United States, and key Arab states, and called “technocratic” more political shorthand than neutral label. Nidal Foqaha argued legitimacy cannot be imported, warning the committee will fail without clear legal and political authorization and enforceable space to operate.

The sharpest divide is security: can Gaza transition while Hamas retains weapons? Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch said partial compliance rewards terrorists and predicted President Trump would back a return to war if disarmament and hostage conditions are not met. Baskin countered that Hamas can no longer govern Gaza.

The executive layer includes figures from Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, the UAE, the UK, the US, and others—without a Palestinian political representative. Valente’s full piece is worth reading for the names, the fault lines, and what remains unanswered.