Gaza’s Dire Reality After 400 Days of War
Palestinians inspect the damage following Israeli bombardment which hit a camp for displaced people from other parts of northern Gaza inside the Al-Jazira Sports Club in Gaza City on November 12, 2024. (OMAR AL-QATTAA/AFP via Getty Images)

Gaza’s Dire Reality After 400 Days of War

The Media Line Staff
11/14/2024

Gaza’s people are enduring unprecedented hardship after 400 days of war, with scarce resources, destroyed homes, and widespread displacement. In a haunting reflection, the author describes the daily struggles for survival and the loss of basic human dignity in Gaza as residents call for unity and meaningful intervention from the Palestinian leadership to end the crisis and restore stability.

For more on this powerful perspective, click here for the full article.

