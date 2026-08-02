Gaza’s Next Test Is Whether Hamas Really Disarms

Hamas’ reported agreement to a plan for disarmament has raised hopes that the war in Gaza could eventually give way to reconstruction. The proposal will succeed only if the terror group’s promises are matched by independently verified action, according to Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jonathan Conricus, the former international spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces and now a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

In an opinion piece written for The Media Line, Disarm, Verify, Withdraw. The Only Path Forward for Gaza, Conricus outlines the framework advanced by former UN Special Coordinator Nikolai Mladenov: the phased disarmament of Hamas and other Palestinian terror organizations in exchange for the eventual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. He argues that both Israelis and Gazans ultimately stand to benefit from a Strip free of Hamas’ military infrastructure, allowing Israel to restore security while giving Gaza the opportunity to rebuild under new leadership.

Yet the proposal’s greatest obstacle, he writes, is Hamas’ history. The group has repeatedly used temporary ceasefires to regroup, invoking the Islamic concept of hudna, or a temporary pause in fighting. For that reason, Conricus argues that any agreement must include the surrender of rockets, small arms, tunnel maps and weapons-production sites under independent international verification.

That verification, he contends, would also determine Israel’s next move. While acknowledging that Israeli leaders have not rushed to endorse the proposal publicly, particularly with elections approaching, Conricus argues that Israel has no desire to remain in Gaza once the security threat has genuinely disappeared. Remove Hamas’ military capability, he writes, and the rationale for Israeli military operations disappears with it.

Conricus argues that larger regional disputes should not distract from what he sees as the immediate objective. Questions about Gaza’s long-term political future can come later, he writes, but lasting peace cannot begin while Hamas retains the weapons that make renewed conflict possible.

His full analysis asks whether this latest disarmament proposal represents a genuine turning point—or another temporary pause that will ultimately give way to the next round of war.