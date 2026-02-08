Gaza’s ‘Technocrats’ Get the Title, Hamas Keeps the Power

Gabriel Colodro reports that Gaza’s newly announced National Committee for the Administration of Gaza is being sold abroad as a neutral, technocratic fix for a territory shattered by more than two years of war—but Israeli analysts say it looks more like political stagecraft than a transfer of power. Dr. Harel Chorev, a senior researcher at Tel Aviv University’s Moshe Dayan Center, calls the body “barely a committee,” arguing it exists to manage appearances while Hamas remains the dominant force “behind the scenes.”

On paper, the committee’s portfolio is sweeping—security, infrastructure, health, education, justice, municipal services, even tribal and religious affairs. In practice, analysts say its authority ran into a wall almost immediately. Chorev points to reports that Hamas has demanded at least 10,000 operatives be absorbed into a new policing force, a move he warns could fold the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades into “civilian” security without dismantling the armed group. He also cites Hamas blocking the committee’s designated interior security official from entering Gaza—forcing him to operate remotely—as proof the organization has no intention of stepping aside. “It’s all really a puppet theater,” Chorev says.

Kobi Michael, a senior fellow at the Misgav Institute and a research fellow at Tel Aviv’s Institute for National Security Studies, goes further: the committee is “an empty, hollow entity” so long as Hamas remains organized and rebuilding. He argues reconstruction will rely on Gaza’s existing professional networks—already shaped by Hamas influence—and dismisses claims that the Palestinian Authority or Mohammed Dahlan can meaningfully shift the balance right now.

The piece then turns to Ali Shaath, named as committee chair, and scrutiny of past statements flagged by Palestinian Media Watch, including rhetoric rejecting Israel’s legitimacy and descriptions of involvement in violent activity. Read the full article—Colodro lays out why, for many observers, Gaza’s “technocrats” may be governing everything except Gaza.