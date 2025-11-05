Gen Z Wants ‘Truth,’ NRB’s Troy Miller Tells The Media Line

Where others see noise, Felice Friedson hears a pattern: the stories American audiences aren’t getting. In Friedson’s interview with Troy Miller, president and CEO of National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), Miller argues that persecution of Christians is spiking in places most US news consumers rarely hear about—Nigeria, India, even South Korea—and that the media ecosystem is part of the problem. He welcomes the American president’s pressure on Abuja—“First of all, I want to thank the president for doing that and for declaring Nigeria a country of particular concern”—and says the designation shapes funding and leverage. Miller contends radical Islamists in northern Nigeria have “slaughtered thousands upon thousands of Christians,” and he warns that hostile ideologies travel fast in a fragmented information market.

Miller’s critique is blunt: “Mainstream media has no love for Christianity, and it has no love for the Jewish people or for Israel.” He ties the surge in hot-takes to money and influence, pointing to deep-pocketed patrons and the reach of influencers. The information war, he says, requires better reporting and a long-game strategy: “We have to get beyond just conjecture… and do some real journalism to say, here are the facts behind it.” He also urges Christian communicators to pair courage with civility—“speak the truth in love”—and links Christian solidarity with Israel to a shared fight against antisemitism.

There’s data here too: an NRB/Barna snapshot finds strong interest in Christian media among Gen Z and millennials, driven by a hunger for “encouragement, hope, and the desire to hear the truth.” For Miller, that is a mandate to rebuild trust, not a license to shout louder.

Friedson’s full conversation ranges from US policy and foreign funding to the line between journalism and influence. Read the article by Felice Friedson and watch the full interview for the context and the receipts.