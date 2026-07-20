George Deek’s Story Offers a Rebuttal to Politics of Blame and Hatred

In a sharply argued opinion piece, Felice Friedson places two public figures on opposite sides of a moral and political divide: Israeli diplomat George Deek and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Friedson presents Deek, Israel’s first Christian Arab ambassador, as a model of responsibility, coexistence and loyalty to a country his family once fled. Appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan in 2019 and now serving as Israel’s envoy to the Christian world, Deek grew up in a Greek Orthodox family whose history might easily have produced bitterness.

Instead, his family story moved in another direction. Deek recounts how his grandparents fled Jaffa during Israel’s War of Independence after being told that Jews would kill the Arabs. His grandfather later concluded that he had been deceived and returned to Israel on foot. After his arrest, Deek’s grandmother sought help from his former employer, who secured his release and restored his job. That decision, in Friedson’s telling, altered the family’s future.

The piece contrasts Deek’s outlook with Mamdani’s record of opposition to Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Friedson criticizes Mamdani for saying he would arrest Netanyahu in New York, refusing to visit Israel, skipping the Israel Day Parade, and supporting candidates she says defend Hamas.

Deek’s own message is broader than Israeli politics. He argues that the decline of Arab nationalism and the rise of political Islam have threatened Jews, Christians, Yazidis, and other minorities across the region. His warning is stark: Hatred that begins with Jews rarely ends there.

At the center of his worldview is a choice between what he calls a culture of victimhood and a culture of responsibility. Friedson sees that distinction as essential to defending Israel, the West, and democratic civilization from movements built on resentment and ideological hostility.

Read Friedson’s full piece for the family history, political contrast and larger case for finding and supporting more leaders like George Deek.