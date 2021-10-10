Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Talks Iran Nukes During Farewell Visit to Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Israel during a meeting at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem on Oct. 10, 2021. (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Angela Merkel
Germany
Iran nuclear agreement
Israel
Naftali Bennett

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Talks Iran Nukes During Farewell Visit to Israel

Marcy Oster
10/10/2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on a farewell visit to Israel, called for Iran to return to negotiations to restart its nuclear agreement with world powers, while Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel would do everything in her power to stop Iran from achieving a nuclear weapon. Merkel held a round of meetings in Israel on Sunday. She is currently heading a caretaker government until a new government can be formed following last month’s elections. Merkel acknowledged that the nuclear agreement is “not ideal,” while Bennet pointed out that preventing Iran from getting the bomb is an “existential issue” for Israel. Merkel also told Bennett: “I continue to consider it a stroke of good fortune given to us by history that after the crimes against humanity of the Shoah, it has been possible to reset and to reestablish relations between Germany and Israel to the extent that we have done. Merkel met with Bennett and joined a meeting of the full Israeli Cabinet, and had lunch with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. She was scheduled to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, meet Israeli high-tech leaders and receive an honorary doctorate from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.