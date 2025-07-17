GHF Chairman Blasts UN, Hamas Over Gaza Aid Attacks

In a wide-ranging and fiery interview with The Media Line’s Felice Friedson, Reverend Johnnie Moore defends his work as chairman of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US-backed initiative distributing food directly to civilians in the Gaza Strip. Since launching just six weeks ago, GHF has delivered over 75 million meals—yet Moore says the real challenge hasn’t been logistics, but disinformation.

Moore alleges that Hamas, long accustomed to controlling and profiting from humanitarian aid, views GHF as a threat to its grip on power. But he’s just as baffled by opposition from international aid organizations and UN leadership, accusing them of echoing Hamas narratives and refusing meaningful cooperation. Despite this, Moore insists that GHF sites are secure, apolitical, and violence-free—with the sole exception of an incident in which Hamas allegedly attacked American aid workers with grenades.

The interview also explores GHF’s operating model: secure distribution centers staffed by veteran aid workers and former US Special Forces, providing nutritionally complete food boxes tailored to family needs. Moore says GHF’s goal is simple—get aid to people, not proxies. He estimates it will take $150 million a month to fully serve the enclave.

Speaking candidly, Moore also shares impressions from his recent visit to Damascus, where he met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa alongside Rabbi Abraham Cooper. To Moore’s surprise, he found al-Sharaa pragmatic and future-focused—reminding him of Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman.

For Moore, the mission remains clear: feed as many people as possible. But, as he tells Friedson, “There’s nothing harder than doing anything in Gaza.”

Read the full interview with Reverend Johnnie Moore at The Media Line for an unfiltered look at one of the most contentious humanitarian efforts in the Middle East today.