Global Experts Condemn Taliban’s Gender Policies as ‘Gender Apartheid’

In a report by Arshad Mehmood for The Media Line, the Organization for World Peace (OWP) warns against normalizing the Taliban’s restrictive gender policies, describing them as “gender apartheid.” Since taking control of Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban has systematically excluded women from public life through oppressive measures like the closure of women-only cafés in Herat and restrictions on female entrepreneurs. OWP’s report urges the global community to support Afghan women by funding grassroots organizations, providing safe spaces, and applying diplomatic pressure.

Mehmood highlights the severe consequences of the Taliban’s policies, including mental health challenges for women and the dismantling of spaces for connection and independence. International voices, such as UN High Commissioner Volker Türk, have condemned these actions as a “national calamity” that threatens Afghanistan’s stability. Despite the risks, Afghan women continue to resist, demonstrating their resilience through small acts of defiance like singing videos and advocacy.

Experts like human rights activist Alexandra Trantos emphasize the global implications of the Taliban’s repression, calling for stronger international action to protect Afghan women’s rights. Mehmood concludes that the fight for gender equality in Afghanistan is both a local and global battle for justice and inclusion.

