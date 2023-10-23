The Media Line
Global Protests Erupt Over Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Tale of 2 Narratives
(L) A pro-Israel demonstration in front of the Israeli Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 9, 2023. (Benoit Doppagne/Belga/AFP via Getty Images). (R) A pro-Palestine demonstration at 10 Downing Street, in London, UK, Oct. 18, 2023. (Guy Smallman/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
European protests
Israel-Palestine conflict
Antisemitism
pro-Palestinian rallies
Humanitarian Aid
Israel-Hamas war

Global Protests Erupt Over Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Tale of 2 Narratives

Steven Ganot
10/23/2023

Tens of thousands across European cities like Berlin, London, and Paris took to the streets on Sunday to voice their stances on the Israel-Palestine conflict. In Berlin and London, demonstrators rallied against antisemitism and called for the release of hostages seized by Hamas in their October 7 offensive and massacres in Israel. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed outrage at the rising antisemitic incidents in Germany. Steinmeier told a crowd in Berlin, estimated at up to 20,000, that attacks on Jews were “a disgrace for Germany.”

In contrast, pro-Palestinian rallies in Paris, Brussels, and other cities demanded a cease-fire and humanitarian relief for Gaza. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin had initially banned such demonstrations but later permitted them on a case-by-case basis. Rallies occurred amid escalating tensions and casualties in the region, including increased reports of antisemitic and anti-Muslim crimes in cities like London.

The global demonstrations occurred a day after an enormous pro-Palestinian march in London and intensifying Israeli strikes in Gaza. United Nations officials have been pressing for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, with some supplies recently entering through Egypt.

The Media Line
