Global Protests Erupt Over Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Tale of 2 Narratives

Tens of thousands across European cities like Berlin, London, and Paris took to the streets on Sunday to voice their stances on the Israel-Palestine conflict. In Berlin and London, demonstrators rallied against antisemitism and called for the release of hostages seized by Hamas in their October 7 offensive and massacres in Israel. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed outrage at the rising antisemitic incidents in Germany. Steinmeier told a crowd in Berlin, estimated at up to 20,000, that attacks on Jews were “a disgrace for Germany.”

In contrast, pro-Palestinian rallies in Paris, Brussels, and other cities demanded a cease-fire and humanitarian relief for Gaza. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin had initially banned such demonstrations but later permitted them on a case-by-case basis. Rallies occurred amid escalating tensions and casualties in the region, including increased reports of antisemitic and anti-Muslim crimes in cities like London.

The global demonstrations occurred a day after an enormous pro-Palestinian march in London and intensifying Israeli strikes in Gaza. United Nations officials have been pressing for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, with some supplies recently entering through Egypt.