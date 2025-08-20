Gold Coin of Hellenistic Queen Unearthed in Jerusalem

A gleaming piece of ancient history has resurfaced in Jerusalem: a rare gold coin bearing the likeness of Queen Berenice II of Egypt, dating back more than 2,200 years. Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority announced the discovery from excavations in the City of David National Park, calling it the first of its kind ever uncovered in a proper archaeological context.

The quarter-drachma, made of nearly pure gold, was minted in Alexandria between 246 and 241 BCE during the reign of Ptolemy III, Berenice’s husband and co-ruler. Its obverse depicts the queen wearing a diadem and veil, while the reverse features a cornucopia flanked by two stars, framed by a rare Greek inscription: “of Queen Berenice.”

Experts believe the coin may have been struck as part of donatives given to Egyptian soldiers returning from the Third Syrian War, a conflict between the Ptolemaic and Seleucid kingdoms. Only about 20 such coins are known to exist, and this is the first ever found in Jerusalem.

Dr. Robert Kool, head of numismatics at the Antiquities Authority, and Dr. Haim Gitler of the Israel Museum noted that the inscription hints at Berenice’s exceptional status. “Only about 20 such coins are known, and this is the first ever uncovered in a controlled archaeological excavation, making it a find of extraordinary scientific importance,” they said.

Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu called the discovery a reminder of Jerusalem’s layered story: “Jerusalem never ceases to surprise. The rare coin from the City of David may be a small find, but it carries great significance for understanding Jerusalem.”

The coin will go on public display in early September at the City of David Research Conference. For archaeologists in Jerusalem, the past is never buried for long.