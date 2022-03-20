Google Honors Nowruz 2022 with a Special Doodle

Google is celebrating Nowruz 2022 on Sunday with a Google Doodle that features flowers and a guitar to honor the first day of spring and the official beginning of the Persian New Year. “The northern hemisphere is saying goodbye to cold, barren landscapes and hello to spring’s budding leaves and blooming flowers. Millions around the world put on festivals, feasts and enjoy outdoor activities in celebration of Nowruz, the first day of spring and official start to Persian New Year,” Google said in its note accompanying the Doodle. “Nowruz is one of the oldest holidays and has a rich history that dates back over 3,000 years. The 13-day celebration begins with the vernal equinox when the sun crosses the equator. This widely symbolizes rebirth and the affirmation of life in harmony with nature,” the explanation continues. The holiday of Nowruz, which literally translates to “new day” in Persian, has its roots in Iran and originates from Zoroastrianism. It is a mostly secular holiday in Iran, as well as in Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.