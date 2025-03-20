Government Tightens Grip as Social Media Users Seized Over Istanbul Mayor Uproar

Turkish authorities have detained 37 people accused of making “provocative” social media posts in response to the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key rival of President Tayyip Erdogan, the Interior Ministry announced on Thursday. Officials say the move is part of an effort to stifle protests that have erupted nationwide.

Imamoglu, who is seen in some polls as leading Erdogan in popularity, was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges including graft and aiding a terrorist organization. The main opposition party called the arrest “a coup attempt against the next president,” condemning what they see as a politically motivated campaign.

Despite a four-day ban on public gatherings, thousands of people have protested in Istanbul, Ankara, and other cities, chanting anti-government slogans. In a social media post on X, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya claimed Turkish authorities identified 261 online accounts “inciting crime and hatred” in response to Imamoglu’s detention. Investigations into the remaining suspects are ongoing, Yerlikaya said. The minister also noted that within 24 hours of Imamoglu’s arrest, users posted 18.6 million messages mentioning the mayor on X.