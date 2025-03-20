Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Government Tightens Grip as Social Media Users Seized Over Istanbul Mayor Uproar
Supporters of the Mayor of Istanbul demonstrate in front of the Turkish police barricade against his detention over a corruption probe in Istanbul March 19, 2025. (YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images)

Government Tightens Grip as Social Media Users Seized Over Istanbul Mayor Uproar

The Media Line Staff
03/20/2025

Turkish authorities have detained 37 people accused of making “provocative” social media posts in response to the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key rival of President Tayyip Erdogan, the Interior Ministry announced on Thursday. Officials say the move is part of an effort to stifle protests that have erupted nationwide.

Imamoglu, who is seen in some polls as leading Erdogan in popularity, was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges including graft and aiding a terrorist organization. The main opposition party called the arrest “a coup attempt against the next president,” condemning what they see as a politically motivated campaign.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Despite a four-day ban on public gatherings, thousands of people have protested in Istanbul, Ankara, and other cities, chanting anti-government slogans. In a social media post on X, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya claimed Turkish authorities identified 261 online accounts “inciting crime and hatred” in response to Imamoglu’s detention. Investigations into the remaining suspects are ongoing, Yerlikaya said. The minister also noted that within 24 hours of Imamoglu’s arrest, users posted 18.6 million messages mentioning the mayor on X.

Mideast Daily News
Ali Yerlikaya
Ankara
Ekrem Imamoglu
Istanbul
Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods