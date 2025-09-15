Green-Med Playbook: Diet Trial Links Food to Slower Brain Aging

Researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Harvard University, and the University of Leipzig report that what people put on their plates can shape how their brains age. In a study published Sept. 15, 2025, in Clinical Nutrition, the team tracked nearly 300 adults for 18 months in Israel, using whole-brain MRI and blood proteomics to ask a simple question: can a dietary pattern—especially a green-Mediterranean plan rich in Mankai, green tea, and walnuts—shift the brain’s “biological age” and the proteins tied to decline?

The trial, part of the long-running DIRECT PLUS project, compared three eating plans while scanning participants at the start and end of the intervention. Using machine-learning models, the researchers estimated each person’s MRI-based brain age and compared it with chronological age—the so-called brain age gap. Participants whose brains looked “older” on MRI showed distinct changes in panels of circulating proteins. Two molecules stood out: Galectin-9, linked in prior literature to inflammatory microglial signaling, and Decorin, a matrix protein found at higher levels in early Alzheimer’s disease. People assigned to the green-Mediterranean group saw Galectin-9 fall and the rise of Decorin slow, pointing toward a biological pathway by which diet may influence neurodegeneration.

The work builds on earlier publications from the same cohort reporting slower brain atrophy and better glycemic control—both known risk factors for cognitive decline—under Mediterranean-style eating. While the authors do not claim diet alone prevents dementia, they argue that pairing MRI with large-scale protein mapping offers a practical way to monitor how lifestyle moves the needle long before symptoms emerge.

Funding came from the German Research Foundation, Israeli government agencies, and the California Walnuts Commission, which the authors say had no role in study design or publication decisions.