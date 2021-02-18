Guarantee Your Source for Quality Journalism

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow's journalists.

You rely on us and we're relying on you!

Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Michael Friedson
02/18/2021

We’re half-way through the first quarter of 2021 and it has not been easy for news entities to get here. Unprecedented efforts to limit the national debates defy belief as new forms of censorship find outlets in new forms of journalism. Quality journalism answers to facts on the ground, not to advocacy, affinity and political organizations.

For the past 20 years, The Media Line has been synonymous with classic journalism: trustworthy, honest and complete. This is why TML is honored to have the following it does and why we strive to maintain free services for our readership. We recognize the need to read all narratives; not just the ones that make us feel good.

And of course, there’s the matter of the pandemic. Additional stresses, higher costs, reduced work force, and so on…

We are asking for your continued support. Contributions are tax deductible to the extent the law provides and can easily be made right here.  

Thank you for your gracious assistance…

