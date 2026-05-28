Gulf Energy and Israeli Technology May Power a Regional AI Boom

The Abraham Accords were built on diplomacy, trade, and shared strategic interests. Maayan Hoffman’s latest report suggests their next engine may be something less ceremonial and far more power-hungry: artificial intelligence.

At a dinner with journalists in Jerusalem, Ofer Shacham, co-founder and chief executive officer of Majestic Labs, and Judah Taub, managing partner at Hetz Ventures, laid out a regional vision that sounds almost too neat to ignore. The Gulf has energy. Israel has the engineers, server design, software talent, and intellectual property. Put them together, they argue, and the Middle East could become a serious player in the next wave of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

“This region is primed for an AI upgrade,” Shacham said.

The catch is electricity. Taub explained that the artificial intelligence race is increasingly measured not only in chips, models, or code, but in gigawatts. The largest technology companies are planning data centers that require vast and constant power supplies. Israel, with roughly 27 gigawatts of total electricity production, cannot compete on energy scale alone. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states can.

That is where the Abraham Accords come back into the story. Taub said that once the current regional war ends and cooperation with more Gulf countries becomes possible, “one of the first things that moves forward is a regional collaboration for AI.”

Shacham’s Majestic Labs is betting on a different piece of the same puzzle: shrinking the huge hardware footprint now needed for artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company says its memory-based architecture could allow many more users per kilowatt and per dollar invested, potentially replacing rows of Nvidia-based hardware with far smaller systems. Shacham said the company expects to deliver its first servers next year and already has orders worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The report also follows the money. Hetz Ventures invests early in Israeli cybersecurity and artificial intelligence infrastructure companies, with past exits including Granulate and Silk Security.

Hoffman’s full article is worth reading because it connects the diplomatic future of the Abraham Accords to the less glamorous machinery that may drive it: power grids, memory chips, server racks, venture capital, and companies trying to turn regional politics into business before politicians can ruin the mood.