Gulf Nations Finalize Crisis Resolution Agreement 

Light on specifics but heavy on the dramatic, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, on Tuesday announced a “full return” of diplomatic and trade relations between Gulf states and the till-recently boycotted Qatar, following an historic summit in the Saudi city of AlUla. More than three years after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut all ties with Doha and placed a sweeping embargo on the wealthy Gulf state for its support of Iranian aggression in the Middle East, the belligerent sides came together on Tuesday and signed an agreement to return things “back to normal,” the foreign minister said. While hugs and kisses were exchanged on the tarmac Tuesday by once bitter foes, the reasons for the abrupt change of course were left undiscussed by the summit parties, which included White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who reportedly played a major role in brokering the truce.