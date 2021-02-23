Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Gulf Neighbors Meet After Years of Disconnect
Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (L-2); Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C); Oman's Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said (L-3); Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman, (R-3); UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (R-2) and Kuwait's Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (L) pose for a photo during the 41st Summit of Gulf Cooperation Council in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on Jan. 5, 2021. (Royal Council of Saudi Arabia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Qatar
Gulf States
embargo
United Arab Emirates
AlUla

Gulf Neighbors Meet After Years of Disconnect

Uri Cohen
02/23/2021

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar earlier this week held their first official meeting since the nearly three-year Qatari embargo was lifted last month in the historic quintuple summit in Saudi Arabia. According to the Emirates’ states news agency, officials from the neighboring Gulf countries met in Kuwait to discuss “joint mechanisms and procedures for implementing the AlUla statement,” alluding to the Saudi city in which the January 5 sit down occurred. The sides “emphasized the importance of preserving Gulf kinship and developing joint Gulf action … and of achieving stability and prosperity in the region.” Doha’s government did not issue a statement on the meeting. In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt severed economic and diplomatic ties with Qatar, imposing a total blockade on the Gulf powerhouse for its alleged support of Iranian aggression and terrorism in the Middle East. Then in early 2021, the five states abruptly agreed to end the bitter dispute, as air travel and trade relations were restored and warm words were exchanged. No details of the AlUla agreement were made public.

