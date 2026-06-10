Gulf Powers Split Between Restraint and Force Over Iran Confrontation

The Israel-Iran crisis has left Arab governments in a position nobody envies: They opposed the war, could not stop it, and now have to live with the missiles, market shocks, and exposed security gaps it has produced. In her report, Giorgia Valente examines how Gulf and Arab states are trying to contain a conflict driven largely by Israel, Iran, and the United States while protecting their own sovereignty, energy routes, and domestic legitimacy.

The public language is familiar: calls for restraint, condemnation of attacks on Gulf states, and warnings against escalation. But the private calculation is harsher. Military and political analyst Dr. Tallha Abdulrazaq tells The Media Line that Arab leaders are desperate for the fighting to end because it has exposed how vulnerable they are. His summary of the mood is blunt: “We don’t want war, but if you’re going to start one, at least finish it.”

Saudi Arabia appears to be leading the cautious camp. Saudi analyst Abdulaziz Alshaabani says Riyadh is trying to oppose threats to sovereignty while still maintaining its concerns about Iran’s regional behavior. The kingdom wants de-escalation, economic stability, and a wider security posture built on both diplomacy and deterrence.

The UAE, by contrast, is described as taking a harder line, favoring a coalition to confront Iran militarily and reopen the Strait of Hormuz if necessary. That split reflects different levels of exposure. Saudi Arabia has more strategic depth and alternative routes, while Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE are more dependent on Hormuz and more vulnerable to disruption.

The article also captures a deeper problem: Gulf security still rests heavily on US protection, even as the current war has revealed the limits of that assumption. Some states are diversifying defense ties with Pakistan, Turkey, and Israel, but no one is breaking free of the American security architecture anytime soon.

Valente’s full article is worth reading because it shows an Arab world trying to manage a crisis it did not choose, while Iran, Israel, President Donald Trump, the Houthis, and global energy markets keep tightening the squeeze.