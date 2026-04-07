Gulf States Juggle Defense, Diplomacy, and Market Jitters as Iran Crisis Deepens

As Gulf governments confront the widening US-Israel war with Iran, they are trying to do three things at once: protect energy infrastructure, steady markets, and push for diplomacy before a regional crisis becomes a broader economic disaster. That balancing act is visible from Riyadh to Doha and Manama, where Gulf stock markets trade cautiously, Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted missiles aimed at its Eastern Region, and Bahrain is pressing ahead at the United Nations with a toned-down resolution focused on protecting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The pressure point remains Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes. Since the US and Israel struck Iran in late February, Tehran has largely shut the strait to vessels linked to the US or Israel, sending oil prices sharply higher and rattling governments that rely on Gulf trade routes. Brent crude rose 60% in March, turning the conflict into a global inflation story as much as a military one.

Saudi Arabia has fared better than some neighbors because its East-West pipeline to the Red Sea allows part of its exports to bypass Hormuz, while the United Arab Emirates has some relief through the Habshan-Fujairah pipeline. Even so, both remain exposed to further strikes on ports, pipelines, and shipping lanes. Iraq, Kuwait, and Qatar face a harsher reality because they lack the same bypass capacity, leaving them more vulnerable to disruptions in maritime traffic.

Diplomatically, Bahrain has emerged as a key Gulf voice at the Security Council. The latest draft resolution, backed by Gulf Arab states and Washington, drops earlier language authorizing force and instead urges defensive coordination, including escorts for merchant shipping. China rejected previous language that, in its words, would be “legitimizing the unlawful and indiscriminate use of force, which would inevitably lead to further escalation of the situation and lead to serious consequences.”

President Donald Trump has given Iran until midnight GMT on April 8 to agree to reopen the strait, while Gulf capitals keep preparing for the possibility that no deal comes. For now, the region is trying to hold its nerve, protect its assets, and avoid being dragged deeper into a war that is already reshaping the Middle East’s economic map.