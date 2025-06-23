Gulf States Report No Radiation Risk After US Strikes on Iran

The Gulf Cooperation Council announced on Sunday that no abnormal radiation has been detected in its member states following US airstrikes on nuclear facilities in Iran. The confirmation came through the council’s Emergency Management Center, which stated that radiation levels across the Gulf remain within safe and internationally accepted limits.

The council said it continues to work with national authorities in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to monitor the situation through early warning systems and environmental surveillance. “We are maintaining continuous monitoring … and will provide regular updates,” the statement read.

The International Atomic Energy Agency echoed the findings, reporting that no rise in radiation has been observed off-site from the Iranian nuclear facilities hit during the US strikes. The agency confirmed ongoing assessments at the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan sites and pledged further updates as new information becomes available.

The US strikes were announced Saturday by President Donald Trump, who said American forces had hit key nuclear targets in Iran. The action followed over a week of Israeli airstrikes that targeted Iran’s military infrastructure, including facilities involved in its nuclear program.

According to Iranian officials, Israeli strikes killed senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Iran responded with a wave of missile and drone attacks on Israel. By Saturday, Iran’s Health Ministry reported more than 400 deaths and over 3,500 injuries. Israeli authorities confirmed 24 fatalities on their side.

The escalating conflict has raised concerns across the Gulf, though officials say current environmental risks remain under control.