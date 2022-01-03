Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Threatens To Kidnap More Israelis if No Prisoner Swap Agreement
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has threatened that if Israel does not come to an agreement on a prisoner exchange with the terror group that runs the Gaza Strip then it will kidnap more Israelis. “The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (military wing of Hamas) are holding four prisoners inside Gaza, and if Israel is not convinced by that to reach a deal, then we will add to our stash,” Haniyeh said. His comments were published on Hamas’ English-language website on Monday and were said to have been made during an interview with the Al Jazeera news network. He added that the prisoner swap must include the six Palestinians who escaped in September from Israel’s maximum-security Gilboa prison. His comments come after two rockets were fired from Gaza toward the densely populated Tel Aviv in central Israel, which landed in the Mediterranean Sea. Israel has rejected Hamas’ explanation that the rockets fired as a result of an electrical malfunction caused by bad weather. Hamas is believed to be holding captive two Israelis who entered Gazan territory, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, and the remains of two Israeli soldiers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.
The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.
We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.
Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line
Please support us with your generous contributions: