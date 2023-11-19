Hamas Confirms Death of Senior Leader Ahmed Bahar in Israeli Airstrike
Ahmed Bahar, a high-ranking leader of Hamas, died Friday after being injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip. Bahar, 74, held the position of first deputy speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council since January 18, 2006. A resident of Gaza City and a professor at the Islamic University of Gaza, Bahar’s death marks the highest-level casualty within Hamas since the war with Israel began on October 7.
This holiday season, give to:
Truth and understanding
The Media Line's intrepid correspondents are in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan providing first-person reporting.
They all said they cover it.
We see it.
We report with just one agenda: the truth.
Bahar’s tenure in Hamas’ political bureau saw him involved in various leadership roles. In 2012, he delivered a televised sermon where he prayed for the death of “the Jews and their supporters” and “the Americans and their supporters … without leaving a single one,” a statement later condemned as incitement to genocide.