Hamas Confirms Death of Senior Leader Ahmed Bahar in Israeli Airstrike
Deputy Speaker of the Palestinian Parliament Ahmad Bahar (C) speaks during a demonstration in support of the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, near Gaza City, Gaza on April 9, 2018. (Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Steven Ganot
11/19/2023

Ahmed Bahar, a high-ranking leader of Hamas, died Friday after being injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip. Bahar, 74, held the position of first deputy speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council since January 18, 2006. A resident of Gaza City and a professor at the Islamic University of Gaza, Bahar’s death marks the highest-level casualty within Hamas since the war with Israel began on October 7.

Bahar’s tenure in Hamas’ political bureau saw him involved in various leadership roles. In 2012, he delivered a televised sermon where he prayed for the death of “the Jews and their supporters” and “the Americans and their supporters … without leaving a single one,” a statement later condemned as incitement to genocide.

