Hamas Filling in the Cracks in Anticipation of Israeli Mission to Save Hostages

Hamas leaders who have so far survived the war with Israel—and possible assassination attempts by Israel Defense Forces special ops teams—are shoring up their infrastructure to flush out any potential hidden threat and protect the Iranians from anything and everything they can’t imagine.

According to media reports from the region, expectations of anything from drones to missiles are running high, and those who have stayed alive this long are determined to stay around. No one wants to be the next name on the list.

Israeli ingenuity was on display when the Israelis shocked the world with a coordinated beeper attack—thousands of beepers detonating simultaneously around the world. Other clandestine efforts brought dozens of “marked men” to preset locations, where they were quietly taken out.

The message appears to have been honed in: Israeli officials have said they will use “alternative methods” after the Qatar-mediated talks broke down. To Hamas and its allies, that can only mean one thing: death by devious means.