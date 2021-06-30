Hamas Honcho Haniyeh Hailed by Holed-up Hizbullah Head

Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Hamas group ruling the Gaza Strip, traveled to Lebanon this week to meet with the nation’s top officials and on Tuesday sat down with Hassan Nasrallah, head of the Hizbullah movement, designated a terror organization by the United States, the European Union and Israel. The two men discussed last month’s 11 days of heavy fighting between Israel and Hamas, which saw thousands of rockets fired by Hamas at Israeli towns, and widespread airstrikes by Israel’s air force on Gaza. “Resistance is the strategic choice for liberation,” the Hamas leader said after the meeting. “The unity of the Palestinian people is the basis for achieving this liberation.” Prior to his sit-down with Nasrallah in the host’s Beirut bunker, Haniyeh met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. Hamas, also considered a terror group by the US, EU and Israel, has ruled the coastal enclave of Gaza since winning the elections there in 2006.