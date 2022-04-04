The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Hamas, PA Criticize Lapid Visit to Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate, as Bennett, Abdullah Talk
Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visits Damascus Gate in east Jerusalem on April 3, 2022. (Yair Lapid Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Damascus Gate
Ramadan
Yair Lapid
Naftali Bennett
Jordan’s King Abdullah II
terrorist

Hamas, PA Criticize Lapid Visit to Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate, as Bennett, Abdullah Talk

Marcy Oster
04/04/2022

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority criticized Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s visit to Israeli security forces near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday afternoon. The PA called the visit a “provocative incursion,” while Hamas said that the “storming” of the area in eastern Jerusalem is a “dangerous escalation and the occupation will be responsible for its consequences.” Following the visit, Palestinian worshippers rioted in the area around Damascus Gate following prayers and the end of the daily fast for the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. The Muslim worshippers threw rocks and bottles and other objects at police officers for the second night in a row. Security forces responded with stun grenades and other measures; 10 rioters were arrested. On Sunday afternoon, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke by phone with Jordan’s King Abdullah in honor of Ramadan, the first call between the two leaders since Bennett made a secret visit to Amman in July. During the call, Bennett thanked Abdullah for his “firm statement against the terrorist attacks that have taken place in Israel in recent days.” Abdullah emphasized “the importance of achieving calm in order to avoid any escalation in the Palestinian territories” and called for “removing all obstacles to Muslim prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, particularly with the start of the holy month of Ramadan, and to prevent provocations that could lead to an escalation.” Meanwhile, undercover officers from the Israel Police’s Yamam counterterrorism unit detained a Palestinian man who was in Israel illegally on the Route 6 highway on Sunday night, who was suspected of planning a terror attack. He was taken for questioning by the Shin Bet security service.

