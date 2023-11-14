Hamas Proposes Hostage Release in Exchange for Cease-Fire, Prisoner Release

Donate
Steven Ganot
11/14/2023

Hamas’ military wing, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, on Monday expressed willingness to release 50 women and children hostages currently held in Gaza. This offer comes with the condition of a five-day cease-fire. Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, announced on the armed group’s Telegram channel the proposition, made through Qatari mediators. The exchange, aimed at releasing Israeli detainees, involves 200 Palestinian minors and 75 women. Ubaida emphasized the need for the cease-fire to include a halt in hostilities and permit aid entry into the enclave.

The proposal emerges amid ongoing tension, with Ubaida highlighting the risk posed to detainees by continued Israeli military actions, including ground, naval, and aerial assaults. These operations were in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas-led incursion into Israel’s south, in which the armed Islamist group massacred around 1,200 people, most of them Israeli civilians, and abducted around 240 hostages.

