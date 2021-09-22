Hamas Submits Deal for Prisoner Swap

The Hamas official in charge of prisoners revealed on Tuesday that the Iranian-backed Islamists have proposed two alternative plans for a prisoner swap. In order for Israel to obtain two citizens and the bodies of two soldiers killed during the 2014 fighting, one alternative would be for all Palestinians being held by Israel who were re-arrested after being released in the deal to repatriate Gilad Shalit, a soldier held for five years by Hamas, be set free again, along with women and children being held. Plan B would be for Hamas to first trade for information on those held and the bodies, followed by a mass release of thousands of Palestinians. Since the dramatic jailbreak by six terrorists, all of whom have now been recaptured, Hamas officials have been demanding that any future prisoner deal must include freedom for the now-legendary sextet.