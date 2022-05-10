The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hamas, Under Increasing Pressure in Turkey, Considers Relocating to Malaysia
Demonstrators wave Malaysian and Palestinian flags in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to celebrate a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, May 21, 2021. (Wong Fok Loy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
Hamas
Israel
Malaysia

Hamas, Under Increasing Pressure in Turkey, Considers Relocating to Malaysia

Steven Ganot
05/10/2022

Senior Hamas officials said Monday that Ankara was tightening its restrictions on Hamas leaders and activists living in Turkey, deporting dozens, and preventing others from entering. The New Arab reported that anonymous Gaza-based Hamas sources said the Turkish measures followed an Israeli request in the framework of Jerusalem’s restoration of diplomatic and economic ties with Ankara.

Ankara “is facing very difficult economic pressures, which prompted it to re-normalize its relations with regional and international countries,” The New Arab quoted a Hamas source as saying. “Turkey submitted to international and Israeli blackmail in order to save its economy (…) and we knew very well that restoring relations with Israel would have a political price. Therefore, we were not surprised by the Turkish request from many of the movement’s members to leave the country,” he added.

Turkey, before the rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, had close relations with Israel. But Erdoğan has been an outspoken critic of the Jewish state. Turkey severed relations with Israel after the Gaza Freedom Flotilla incident in 2010, during which eight Turkish nationals and a Turkish American were killed, and dozens of activists, as well as 10 Israeli soldiers, were injured when Israeli commandos boarded the Turkish ship MV Mavi Marmara. The ship was part of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla that had announced its intention to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, breaking the Israeli blockade of the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.

The incident led to a strengthening of relations between Hamas and Turkey. But the close Hamas-Turkish ties seem to be coming to an end. In April, the Turkish Embassy in Israel condemned a Palestinian attack on civilians in Tel Aviv that killed three Israelis. Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem criticized Turkey for its condemnation, saying in a statement that “the resistance by the Palestinians is guaranteed by all international laws” and described the terrorist attack as a “heroic operation” and a “natural and legitimate response” to Israeli “crimes against our people, our land, our sanctuary, and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

One Hamas source told The New Arab that the organization would “so far … not take any hostile stance toward Turkey” for improving its ties with Israel. But the Islamist movement was looking for an alternative country in which to set up shop, he said, noting that “Malaysia is currently the best country to receive Hamas members.”

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.