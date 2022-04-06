Hand Grenade Thrown in Kabul Mosque, Assailant Stabs Clerics in Iran Shrine

A hand grenade was thrown into the largest mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital and the country’s largest city. Six people were injured in Wednesday’s attack on the 18th century Pul-e-Khishti mosque, Kabul’s largest mosque, located in the middle of the old city of Kabul. The attack came when worshippers were gathered for afternoon prayers, and injured at least six people. It is the second grenade attack in less than a week. Over the weekend, a grenade was thrown into the middle of a market where money changers were working, killing one person and wounding 59 others. No one has claimed responsibility for either attack. Meanwhile, in Iran, an foreign assailant stabbed three clerics at the Imam Reza shrine, a pilgrimage site for Shiite Muslims in northeast Iran’s holy city of Mashhad, on Tuesday. One of the men died and two were injured and hospitalized. Some 20 million people visit the shrine each year, and it was filled with pilgrims visiting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. It was the second attack at a holy site in Iran in less than a week. On Sunday, two Sunni clerics were shot to death in a mosque in the northern town of Gonbad Kavus.