Happy Hanukkah From The Media Line
Mideast Daily News
Hanukkah
The Media Line

Happy Hanukkah From The Media Line

The Media Line Staff
12/19/2022

May the holiday season bring new miracles and good news throughout the world!  To our readers who are celebrating Hanukkah, we wish you a healthy and meaningful festival of lights.

The Media Line is always there to bring you the stories of the Middle East in context and complete: We are the source you can trust.

During this holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news. Please support our nonprofit agency, our team working day and night to bring you the news from the Middle East and North Africa, and our students who are shining lights and tomorrow’s journalists.

Make an online tax-deductible donation here.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

