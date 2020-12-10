Happy Hanukkah from The Media Line!

May the festival season bring new miracles to the world! To our readers who are celebrating Hanukkah, we wish you a healthy and meaningful holiday.

The Media Line is always there to bring you the stories of the Middle East in context and complete: we are the source you can trust.

“Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!”

This holiday season as we run a 2:1 campaign, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news. Please support our nonprofit agency, our team working day and night, burning the midnight oil, and our students who are shining lights and tomorrow’s journalists.

Make an online tax-deductible donation here.