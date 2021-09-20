Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Happy Sukkot From The Media Line!
Mideast Daily News
Sukkot
from The Media Line
Shemini Atzeret

Happy Sukkot From The Media Line!

Michael Friedson
09/20/2021

Jews around the world begin the weeklong celebration of the festival of Sukkot at sundown on Monday. The third of the holy day observances that began with Rosh Hashana (the New Year) and Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), Sukkot is notable for the temporary booths erected for the week where meals are eaten and social time spent in a reference to the housing Jews utilized during their 40-year trek through the desert en route to the Holy Land. Its festive mood is enhanced by the four plant species carried to prayer during morning services. Immediately following the seven-day Sukkot festival comes yet another holiday, Shemini Atzeret (the Eighth Day of Assembly, celebrated for one day in Israel and two days abroad), a joyous festival that begins the rainy season in Israel and celebrates the completion of the annual reading of the Five Books of Moses and its initiation for the coming year. In the Christian world, the Feast of Tabernacles is celebrated. In pre-COVID years, thousands of Christians would flock to Israel to participate in religious celebrations capped off by an annual march through the streets of Jerusalem in an event organized by the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem.

The management and staff of The Media Line extend best wishes for a joyous holiday to all those celebrating.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.