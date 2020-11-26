The Management and Staff of The Media Line wish to extend our greetings for a HAPPY THANKSGIVING in an otherwise difficult year. We join with those who are taking a moment to reflect on reasons to be thankful while setting aside the negativity for the day. So thank you to our readers, viewers and listeners for whom we work so diligently to share the news of the day; and thank you to our donors who allow us to do so. As the holiday season gets underway, we hope it’s a joyous one that is just the precursor to a fantastic 2021!