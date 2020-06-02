HBO Developing Series Called ‘Bibi’

HBO is reportedly developing a television series called Bibi, the nickname of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who will be the show’s central protagonist. The exact premise will be based on the biography The Netanyahu Years, written by well-known Israeli journalist Ben Caspit. The series is slated to be produced by Tel Aviv-based Abot Hameiri, which is responsible for the international hit Shtisel, and for developing the local iterations of America’s Got Talent, Survivor and The Bachelor, among others. According to Vanity Fair magazine, Emmy-award-winner Kirk Ellis has been selected to write the screenplay. Netanyahu last month was sworn in for his fifth term as prime minister. He is Israel’s longest-serving leader, having occupied the top post from 1996 to 1999 and again since 2009.