Healing by Design: Inside Israel’s Trauma-Informed Play Spaces

In her latest Traumatech dispatch, Maayan Hoffman steps into a “safe house” in Shlomi that feels more like a refuge than a classroom corner: light wood, gray and periwinkle surfaces, pastel curtains, a hint of vanilla, and music. Children wander without posted rules, choosing toys, art, or a storybook.

Shlomi, a town of about 8,500 less than 10 kilometers from the Israel-Lebanon border, was evacuated in 2023 when Hezbollah rockets began to fall. Families returned in spring 2025, but months in hotels and temporary apartments left stress that lingers—especially for children too young to name it.

Early Starters, an Israeli NGO that designs trauma-informed early learning spaces for emergencies, opened the Shlomi center in November 2025. It is one of eight safe spaces now operating in Israel’s north and south. The room is organized into five fluid zones, from calming and regulation to creative play and purposeful movement, plus a parent rest area.

Shlomi’s twist is a small house large enough for a parent and child together. Staff say some children begin there with a mother or grandmother, then slowly rejoin the group—practice, in miniature, for reconnecting at home.

The concept is sensory by design. Trauma can sharpen perception and disrupt interoception, the body’s inner “readout,” so the space leans into soft touch, gentle sound, and familiar scents meant to signal safety. Rounded shapes replace harsh angles, drawing on research about how people read form as threat or comfort.

This is the seventh story in the Traumatech series, which follows how Israel is building and exporting mental health approaches shaped by crisis. Read Hoffman’s full report for the voices and the quiet details that make healing tangible.